Lady Gaga sparks dating rumours after getting caught on camera with a mystery man

Lady Gaga has been keeping her fans on the edges of their seats, every time she sets around town with a new man.

This time around too, the diva was caught on camera with a mystery man in Miami, where she also performed at the Super Bowl.

Gaga was photographed getting up close and personal with a mystery man.

The couple was seen hanging out on a balcony in Miami and according to Page Six, the singer looked infatuated alongside this new man.

E! News quoted a source as saying that Lady Gaga “has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him.”

The insider also revealed to the outlet that Gaga spent the New Year’s Eve with the same man, as "they had already been seeing each other for weeks."