'Alif': Sajal Ali shares adorable BTS photos from the hit serial

Pakistani star Sajal Ali looked elegant in her behind the scene photos from her latest drama serial Alif.



Sajal is essaying the fictional role of Momina Sultan in the drama.

On Sunday, the Aangan star took to Instagram and shared behind the scene photos with a dialogue from Alif.

She wrote, “Aapkay baalon mein, safaid phool achay lagtay hain (White flowers look good in your hair)."

Later, she also shared some photos on her Instagram Story.



Meanwhile, fans have showered love and praises on Sajal Ali for her outstanding performance in Alif.

One fan said on Twitter: “The ost , those voice over , and sajal ali's acting.#Alif”

Another fan says with heart emoji: “#Alif ko trend banana hai aj. Are you guys in?”

“Only a very few number of stories of Pakistani dramas touch the soul, and #Alif is one of them,” said another fan on Twitter.