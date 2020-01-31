close
Fri Jan 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2020

Reason why Taylor Swift skipped Grammys 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 31, 2020

A US weekly has revealed the reason behind Taylor Swift's absence from   Grammy Awards 2020 .

According to the report,  “You Need to Calm Down” singer was with her mother  who has a brain tumor and whose cancer has returned. It said the singer was never  confirmed to perform at the Grammys.

“Taylor was at Sundance [Film Festival in Utah] a few days before the Grammys for the premiere of her documentary," the report cited an unnamed source as saying.

The source further said the singer chose not to attend Grammys after its CEO Deborah Dugan was “fired for bringing up issues regarding unlawful gender discrimination, sexual harassment, unlawful retaliation and unequal pay.”

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that  Taylor Swift  skipped the Grammys  because she wanted to make sure she’d win first. The reports  were later rejected by her representatives. 

“These statements made by anonymous, unidentified ‘sources’ are absolutely, 100 percent false and laughable. She just didn’t go to the Grammys. You guys need to calm down,” a statement issued by her representatives said.


