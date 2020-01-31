Reason why Taylor Swift skipped Grammys 2020

A US weekly has revealed the reason behind Taylor Swift's absence from Grammy Awards 2020 .

According to the report, “You Need to Calm Down” singer was with her mother who has a brain tumor and whose cancer has returned. It said the singer was never confirmed to perform at the Grammys.



“Taylor was at Sundance [Film Festival in Utah] a few days before the Grammys for the premiere of her documentary," the report cited an unnamed source as saying.

The source further said the singer chose not to attend Grammys after its CEO Deborah Dugan was “fired for bringing up issues regarding unlawful gender discrimination, sexual harassment, unlawful retaliation and unequal pay.”



Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Taylor Swift skipped the Grammys because she wanted to make sure she’d win first. The reports were later rejected by her representatives.

“These statements made by anonymous, unidentified ‘sources’ are absolutely, 100 percent false and laughable. She just didn’t go to the Grammys. You guys need to calm down,” a statement issued by her representatives said.



