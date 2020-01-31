Govt not solving Karachi's problems, MQM-P should rethink alliance with PTI: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday urged the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to rethink its alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that the federal government was not solving Karachi's problems.

While referring to the recent rift between the ruling party and its coalition members, the PPP chairman said that slogans against the PTI are being raised in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal, while speaking to media, said that the prime minister has taken a “u-turn” on his earlier claim of providing jobs, and other things pertaining to welfare work.

He said that the federal government is not resolving the issues of Karachi.

While taking aim at the MQM-P, the PPP chairman said that the party should start focusing on the issues of Karachi rather than focusing on ministries.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed hope that the ongoing issue of Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam will be resolved soon in accordance with the consultations held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier today, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the government should not consider coalition partners as their ‘second wife’, raising objection on the government's move to constitute new committees to keep liason with allies.

Earlier, on Thursday, sources in the MQM-P had told Geo News that it had demanded another ministry from the federal government as a condition for its return to the cabinet.

The sources said the MQM-P had asked for a ministry for its leader, Syed Aminul Haque, in order to return to the federal cabinet. Until the federal government gave Haque a ministry, the party would not rejoin the cabinet, the sources added.

Meanwhile, as news broke, the Karachi-based party's deputy convener, Amir Khan, refuted the claims, saying they were baseless. The MQM-P did not want a ministry but wishes to solve the city's issues, he said.

The party also did not request for a ministry during the meeting at senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen's residence, Khan added.