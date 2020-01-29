Pete Davidson unperturbed by Ariana Grande’s shade at the Grammys

We were all pretty taken aback with the shade thrown by Ariana Grande at her former fiancé Pete Davidson and while fans may have been startled, the SNL star himself was pretty much unperturbed.

A source spilled to HollywoodLife about the comedian’s reaction to his past paramour referencing their now-ended engagement in front of the world during her Grammy 2020 performance.

“Pete has moved on from Ariana, he’s well past being hurt by something like that,” the insider said.

“He wasn’t watching the show [he was at a basketball game] but he heard all about it and he took it in stride. He’s not holding a grudge and wishes her well. Pete has nothing but good things to say about Ariana,” it was further revealed.

For the unversed, Ariana while ending her Grammy performance of Thank U, Next, took an engagement ring and kept it back in the box, signifying her now-closed past relationship with the SNL star.

The two had started dating earlier in 2018 and had shortly after announced their engagement in May. However, that couldn’t last long either as they called it quits later in October that year.