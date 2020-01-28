close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
Zayn Malik's video leaves fans super excited: Check out

Zayn Malik on Tuesday sent his  fans into frenzy with  a latest tweet containing a clip from  his upcoming music video.

The English singer and songwriter tagged R3HAB and British producer Jungleboi in his tweet which earned thousands of retweets and likes within minutes after being posted.

 Earlier, Zayn burned up the music charts with "Flames", his collaboration with R3hab and Jungleboi, in November last year.

Below is a collection of replies which Zayn received on Twitter from his fans:


