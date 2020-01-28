Zayn Malik's video leaves fans super excited: Check out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zayn Malik on Tuesday sent his fans into frenzy with a latest tweet containing a clip from his upcoming music video.
The English singer and songwriter tagged R3HAB and British producer Jungleboi in his tweet which earned thousands of retweets and likes within minutes after being posted.
Earlier, Zayn burned up the music charts with "Flames", his collaboration with R3hab and Jungleboi, in November last year.
Below is a collection of replies which Zayn received on Twitter from his fans:
