Internet roasts Priyanka Chopra for 'attempting to be Jennifer Lopez and failing miserably'

Priyanka Chopra made a rather cringe-worthy and horrendous appearance at this year's Grammys, alongside Nick Jonas and the internet is not liking it all.

The actress who wore an outrageous ill-fitted Ralph and Russo gown with a deep plunging neckline going below her navel, has sent her fans into a frenzy, who think she was trying to copy Jennifer Lopez’s iconic look from the ceremony held in 2000.

So much so, that they have taken to social media to voice their displeasure at the hideous ensemble.

"Attempting to be JLo and failing miserably," a user said on Instagram and several others added that they "somehow did not like it".

Some fans were critical of Priyanka's dress to begin with. For example, this comment: "When you have to wear curtains at last minute". Or this, "Please don't wear anything in the name of fashion."



