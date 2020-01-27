close
Mon Jan 27, 2020
Web Desk
January 27, 2020

Prince Charles 'disgusted' his father Prince Philip for 'crying easily'

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 27, 2020
Prince Charles’s relationship with his father Prince Philip has been stained for decades now

Britain’s royal family is no stranger to controversies and drama and while the royal split of Harry and Meghan Markle had the world talking, Prince Charles’s relationship with his father Prince Philip is also coming in to the limelight.

As per reports, Prince Charles made his father feel ‘disgusted’ as he was extremely sensitive and the two had personalities poles apart from each other that became a reason for many of their disputes.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth 'disgusted' his father over his ‘slow development’ and ‘crying easily’.

This irked Philip given the fact that Charles is in the direct line of succession.

Philip was also at odds with the Prince of Wales for having little to no ‘social skills’ or ‘resilience’ which would affect his role as the future king of Britain. 

