Elsa Pataky regrets getting a matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus after Liam Hemsworth split?

Former sister-in-laws Miley Cyrus and Elsa Pataky may have shared a strong bond prior to the former’s marriage with Liam Hemsworth crumbling away but they are most definitely not on the best terms presently.

And while Pataky has previously voiced some touchy comments regarding Liam and Miley’s failed marriage, there is one thing she wouldn’t take back from the period during which the Wrecking Ball singer was part of the Hemsworth clan – their matching ink.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, 43-year-old model speaking about her identical wave tattoo that she got with Miley, said: “I don't regret any of them.”

"They’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments,” she added.

The two had previously gotten matching tattoos back in 2016 along with two other friends as well. The minimalist design was drawn up for the group by pro surfer Kelly Slater.

Earlier during an interview with Hola! Elsa had spoken about Miley and Liam’s split and had stirred up quite some drama after saying, her brother-in-law deserved better.



"My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well. He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better,” she had said, adding that: “You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed."