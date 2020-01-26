Jennifer Aniston has no plans for a relationship with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has become an even hotter topic than before ever since Brad Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie became official.

Reports and news of a possibly rekindling has been circulating the internet in regards to the future of the two Hollywood stars.

Within recent months, fans have been left shocked after the two made a rather public appearance backstage of the SAG Awards 2020. This public appearance has been the first since they were divorced back in 2005.

While Brad received an award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jennifer bagged her own trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for The Morning Show.

This appearance ignited extinguishing flames of a possible romantic reunion between the two, however, according to reports by the US Weekly, it has been reported that Jennifer Aniston is in no way, shape, or form, interested in rekindling a relationship with her ex-husband.

A source close to US Weekly, "Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him. They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it."

However, the star has no ill feelings towards Brad for past mistakes or whatever she was put through. "She appreciates having his support, as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well," the source added.