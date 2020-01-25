Pakistan initiates production of electric rickshaws

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started to manufacture commercial, environment friendly and fuel efficient electric rickshaws as the first manufactured electric three-wheeler was presented in a special ceremony held in Lahore on Saturday.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on the occasion that the success of the project would depend on the financial benefits that the owner derived.

He further said that if it was found suitable for its owner, more rickshaws could be converted into electric technology.

According to the experts, indigenous production of electric rickshaws will not only save fuel but also have a positive impact on the environment.

The rickshaw manufacturers told that the production of electric rickshaws could be enhanced through patronage and encouragement from the government.