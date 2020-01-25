Taylor Swift shares what made her fall for boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with Joe Alwyn away from the public eye but it looks like the singer may finally be ready to introduce him to the world.

In her new documentary Miss Americana, the 30-year-old Lover crooner opens up about her relationship with the 28-year-old British actor and how she fell for him.

In the Netflix documentary, Taylor spills the beans about how she feels being in a relationship with Joe and how he gives her a “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life."

She further shared that following the debacle involving her dispute with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian where the model released a tape of Taylor’s private phone conversation with Kanye, she was given immense emotional support by Joe.

While she does open up about her relationship, Joe only makes it in two of the scenes throughout the documentary, making it clear that Taylor is still looking to keep things private.

