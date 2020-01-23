Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel pull through cheating scandal by going to therapy

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage has the entire world’s eyes glued on it, after the two weathered through a cheating scandal.

And while the 37-year-old The Sinner actor may have let bygones be bygones, their marriage nonetheless went through some serious shock-waves that they still seem to be surviving through.

As per the latest intel on the two, Us Weekly reports that the couple are now going to therapy regularly to try and get past the entire fiasco.

The insider told the publication: “Sometimes they’ll have a great day together, and other days they argue.”

It was further revealed that Justin also knows his way to Jessica’s heart and what to say in order to pacify her.

"Justin knows exactly what Jessica wants to hear to relieve any stress. They believe it’s constructive for their relationship…he is trying his hardest to prove himself,” they said.

The duo had stirred up a storm after Justin was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright and was immediately slammed on the internet for cheating on his wife.

He, however, termed the entire episode as a “lapse of judgement” after he issued a public apology for Jessica on Instagram later.

