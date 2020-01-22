Vanessa Hudgens catches up with ex Kyle Kuzma, days after split with Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens has not wasted any time getting over Austin Butler as she was recently spotted having an intimate dinner with ex-beau Kyle Kuzma.

The actress and the Los Angeles Lakers star were snapped catching over dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday.

According to sources, Vanessa has been in New York City for the last couple of days and is meeting up with Kyle quite often.

The paparazzi caught the duo sharing a moment as the actress was all smiles, in a brown turtleneck alongside Kyle.

The pair seemed to be smiling and laughing with wine glasses on their small table around them with Kyle seen with a cocktail.

Their outing has come weeks after Vanessa announced that she has parted ways with her former lover Austin Butler after nine years together.

According to sources, the couple’s split came after they talked about marriage plans.