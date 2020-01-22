Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner answer the burning question: 'who does Kris Jenner like best?'

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner recently made their fans' day when they were spotted together on Kylie’s YouTube video.



The sister duo sat down, while Kim had Kylie did her makeup for the video.

During the makeup session, they both answered burning questions their fans always wanted to ask them. The fashionistas admitted that they had been trying to film together for the longest time and finally the chance came for both of them.

While Kylie was busy doing her sister’s makeup, Kim asked her sister, "Who do you think mom likes better," Kylie answered by naming her sister, "I think she likes you better.”

Kylie explained her reasoning by stating, "I think you're her OG, you know."

Kim however, didn’t seem too convinced and when she tried to explain her thoughts, she was cut off by Kylie, who said, "She definitely likes us the same, but if we're being funny..."

Regarding her relationship with her mother, Kylie went on to say, "She's like me, and I treat her like the queen of the world."

Even Kim was forced to admit to that fact, "It's true that you treat her the most amazing."