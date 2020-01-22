Swimsuit-clad Miley Cyrus cuddles boyfriend Cody Simpson at the beach

Miley Cyrus was spotted snuggling up to boyfriend Cody Simpson during a beach date at Malibu’s Zuma beach on Monday.



The Wrecking Ball star was seen stripping down to casual black swimsuit, while her beau Cody was snapped spending some time on his phone.

Miley, who usually likes to show off her stunning figure, chose to don a simple black one piece to counter the chilly day.

The couple, despite it being a cold day, decided to spend some time at the beach.

While Miley sunbathed in her suit, though she didn't appear to get into the freezing water, Cody took his shirt off and went towards the water to take a phone call.

The duo then took some candid photos before Cody kissed her and went back to surfing.