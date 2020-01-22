Gigi Hadid shares her biggest failure was 'not standing up for herself'

Gigi Hadid has become the ultimate style icon around the world as she becomes the face of every high-end brand that’s most adored worldwide.

However, the 24-year-old, despite have achieved ample at a considerably young age, still had her fair share of bumps on the road.

Speaking about her biggest failure, the fashionista in the Rihanna-edited edition of i-D magazine, confessed that the biggest regret she has in life is not raising her voice and fighting for herself.

"I think my biggest failures in my life and my career have been when I haven’t had — or I wasn’t old enough to have — the confidence to stand up for myself when I knew what was happening on set wasn’t right," she said.

"I didn’t believe I had the voice to speak out. I guess through those disappointments in myself, or through disappointing others with my actions, I’ve really been able to learn. I try and grow from everything,” she continued.

She further detailed that life, for her, is filled with successes as well as failures but what matters truly is how she tackles those moments.



On dealing with failures, the beauty queen advises on having "an inner dialogue that forces you to look at it from every perspective, and forces you to be in other people’s shoes."

"You have to connect with your morals, with how you want to live your life, find your place. I learned that the hard way," she added.