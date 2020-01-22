Step inside Jennifer Aniston's luxury $21 million Bel Air home: Photos inside

Hollywood’s A-lister Jennifer Aniston never fails to leave the spotlight with fans clinging on to every personal detail about the diva.



The 50-year-old Friends actor has now caught the world’s attention after photos of her luxurious $21 million mansion in Bel Air came afloat giving a glimpse of the regal life that the star has behind the scenes.

Fans were taken inside the Murder Mystery actor’s enormous closet that featured numerous walls with stacks over stacks of designer clothes.



Jennifer’s Instagram account itself has also given glimpses into her lavish abode as just a day after the SAG Awards earlier this week, the actor shared a photo of her marble bath.



Jennifer had purchased the property back in 2011 after it was renovated by Frederick Fisher. As per a previously-done profile on Architectural Digest, Jennifer had also shared this mansion with her ex-husband Justin Theroux while they were married.

Back in 2018, the actor in an interview to Architectural Digest, had opened her doors to her mansion that oozed of coziness, comfort and utmost luxury.





