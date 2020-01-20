Justin Bieber dedicates adorable post to confess immense love for Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are inseparable and they never shy away from expressing the endless love they harbour for each other.

The two love birds served major couple goals yet again as the Yummy singer took to Instagram to profess his immeasurable love for his darling wife.

Posting a picture of a logo that said ‘I love my wife’ Justin acknowledged the existence of his significant other in the most romantic way.

He captioned the post, "I don't post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it's an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other! Its like we're all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I don't think anything comes close to as cool as that."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot for the first time in September 2018 and had a traditional ceremony too a couple of months later.

