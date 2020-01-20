Brad Pitt, '1917' win PGA awards ahead of Oscars

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood´s producers have handed "1917" their top annual prize ahead of Oscars, putting the World War I thriller in the box seat for next month´s gala.



The movie, which follows two British soldiers on a perilous mission across no man´s land, has already scooped the Golden Globe for best drama, and has 10 Oscar nominations including for best picture.

"1917" - a bold filmmaking experiment - travels through trenches and crater-filled battlefields in what appears to be almost one continuous shot stretching for two hours.



Brad Pitt's production company PlanB

Brad Pitt graced the glitzy event with his gorgeous presence as the actor and business owner took to the stage on Saturday to accept an award for his production company, PlanB.

Dressed in a dapper black suit, the 56-year-old Hollywood star proudly accepted the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures during the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday. He collected the award on behalf of his business partners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Netflix



Netflix programming boss Ted Sarandos was given the guild´s historic achievement award for overseeing the streaming giant´s rapid rise in Hollywood.

HBO



HBO´s "Succession" and "Chernobyl" won for television drama and limited series, adding to their Golden Globe wins earlier this month.

And the same network´s "Leaving Neverland," a groundbreaking documentary that shed new light on child sex allegations against Michael Jackson, won the non-fiction TV prize.

