Sat Jan 18, 2020
Entertainment

January 18, 2020

Kim Kardashian slays in tiger-print outfit: see photos

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian West put her curves on full display during a latest photo shoot in a stunning tiger-print sexy attire.

After returning home from her recent getaway, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, shared stunning photos, rocking brownish dress which is also accessorized with sunglasses and chunky gold cross earrings.

The American media personality is surely the reigning Queen of fashion world. The actress has worked her way up the ladder with her talent and hard work.

Her vacation modeling session comes shortly after the fashion and beauty mogul opened up about cutting back the number of sexy pics she shares on social media.


