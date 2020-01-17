Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for TV anchor Mubasher Lucman

ISLAMABAD: An Additional District and Sessions judge in Islamabad on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for TV anchor Mubasher Lucman.

Judge Sikander Khan issued the arrest warrants for the TV anchor on a criminal complaint filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Danyal Aziz's father, Anwar Aziz, for allegedly making inappropriate comments about his family on a TV show.

Lucman is currently on pre-arrest bail and has missed three consecutive hearings of the case. The judge suspended proceedings of the case on Friday until January 22, ordering police to act on the arrest warrants.

The court ordered that legal action be taken against the SHO of the relevant police station in case police fail to act on the arrest warrants.

A few weeks ago, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, slapped the TV anchor. The two met at the valima ceremony of a politician where Fawad slapped Lucman for salaciously linking him with TikTok star Hareem Shah.

The federal minister then took to Twitter and slammed Lucman, questioning his journalistic credentials.

"People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … they are [sexual slur] who have barged into journalism. It is everyone’s duty to expose [such people]," he tweeted.

