Kat Von D sells makeup brand of 11-years to focus on motherhood and shoe-line

Famed American tattoo artist Kat Von D on Friday announced her decision to sell her makeup brand saying there are too many things happening in her life.

The 37-years-old entrepreneur and model who is best known for her work as a tattoo artist on the reality television show LA Ink aired on TLC , shared an earnest post on her Instagram account unfolding the reason why she is stepping back from her make-up line.

Kat put up a picture of herself with the words “My dearest fans….”

Accompanied with the picture was a sentimental caption as she wrote about the kind of maniac routine she has had: “This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!

As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can’t do everything at the maximum capacity.”

“It's hard to admit this, since I’ve always said “You can do everything and anything.” But I don’t think admitting one's limits is a bad thing”.

The famed tattoo artist explained that she has laid her trust on her partners Kendo: “This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that”.



While speaking out to her fans and customers, Kat in her post said that the rebranding of her make-up line would be timeless and they have to be patient enough.

The star expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers saying “I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this ‘beauty’ world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not. And I just couldn’t have done any of this without you!”

“It was a difficult one to make, but one I am proud of regardless, and am confident that the team will continue the KvD Legacy! Here’s to many, many more years KvD Vegan Beauty!”, she said ending the post.

Excluding the art of tattoo, Kat Von D is a musician, model and an author as well. She was married to Rafael Reyes in 2018, the couple also have a beautiful one-year-old baby boy.