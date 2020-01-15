close
Wed Jan 15, 2020
January 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian posts precious snaps on daughter Chicago West's second birthday

Wed, Jan 15, 2020
Kim Kardashian posts precious snaps on daughter Chicago West’s second birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, Chicago West, just turned two years’ old and the makeup mogul had the most endearing wish for her.

Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a cutesy photo of Chicago looking at the camera with her big eyes, while clad in head-to-toe Yeezy Kids gear.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2!” Kim captioned the post.

She added, “You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

Chicago is Kim and Kanye’s second youngest child.

The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in 2018. They have three other children together: six-year-old daughter North, four-year-old son Saint, and eight-month-old son Psalm.

