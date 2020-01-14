Gigi Hadid appears as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein trial

NEW YORK: Model Gigi Hadid was called for jury service on Monday in the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein´s rape and sexual assault trial.

Hadid - who has modeled for a host of top fashion brands - appeared alongside 120 other jury candidates as pre-screening of potential jurors entered its second week.

The 24-year-old actress, who accused Weinstein in October 2017 of trying to kiss her during a hotel room meeting, told Justice James Burke that she had met Weinstein when the Judge asked the dozens appearing for jury selection whether any of them knew the accused or his legal team.

The model later said she had also met Salma Hayek, whose name is on a list of people who may be relevant to the case.

Burke then asked her if she could be fair and impartial. "Yes," the Mexican-born actress replied.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are trying to select 12 jurors and six alternates. They have already questioned more than 500 candidates.

Scores have already been excused after saying they could not be impartial due to heightened publicity surrounding the trial, which is expected to run until early March.

Following her appearance, Hadid was due to fill out a questionnaire before returning later this week for further screening.



Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women since accusations against him ignited the #MeToo movement in October 2017.



But he is being tried on charges related to just two. He faces life in prison if found guilty of predatory sexual assault.