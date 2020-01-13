Angelina Jolie impresses 'The Eternals' co-star Salma Hayek as a mother

LOS ANGELES: Angelina Jolie, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has impressed Salma Hayek as a mother. She is quite excited about working with Angelina Jolie on Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals.

Hayek, during her appearance in a show, shared her experience of working with Jolie, praising her co-star’s acting skills, the actress also praised her as a mother. Angelina is mother of six children - Maddox (18) Pax (16), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), and twins Vivienne and Knox (11).



“Something happened, and we work really well together as actresses. She’s incredibly talented, and I’ve learned to discover a lot about her because she’s not just out there, she’s kind of private. I am really impressed with her as a mother, especially,” Hayek said on the show.

Angelina was recently spotted spending some quality time with her children. She was seen outside a movie studio in Universal City with her son Pax, a day after skipping the 2020 Golden Globes.

