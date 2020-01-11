Would have toured Pakistan if I wasn't retired: Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday said that he would have chosen to travel to and partake in the upcoming tour of Pakistan had he not retired from Test and T20I cricket, according to The Daily Star.

"To be honest if you ask me, I would have gone to Pakistan but obviously I would have consulted my family. But if you only ask me about going to Pakistan or not, I would say yes, I would go," said Mortaza.

However, the 36-year-old said that the decision is a personal choice and those who end up deciding against touring Pakistan should be respected.

"It doesn’t mean that those who do not want to go are at fault as obviously, life comes before the game. So, it’s important that the individual makes the call and with due respect. Everyone is right from their own perspective," he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Bangladesh to play three T20I and two Tests this month. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants to play the T20s in Pakistan but insists that the Tests be staged on neutral ground.

The PCB on the other hand, has maintained that it would no longer play its home series abroad as security concerns have been addressed with the successful hosting of the Sri Lanka series.

The BCB is expected to take a final decision when the board meets on Sunday.