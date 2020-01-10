Gayle terms Pakistan as 'one of safest places in the world'

West Indies batting star Chris Gayle has said Pakistan providing presidential-level security to its cricketing guests has made it "one of the safest places in the world".

"Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands," Gayle told reporters.

Gayle, who is currently playing for Chattogram Challangers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) said that he would like to extend his time in the sport for as long as he can as the 40-year-old felt that he had "a lot to offer".

"A lot of people still want [to] see Chris Gayle out there and I would love to carry on as long as possible," Gayle said.

"Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer."

Read more: Bangladesh Cricket Board expected to close discussions on Pakistan tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited Bangladesh to play three T20I and two Tests however, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has proposed to play the T20s on home ground while the Tests be staged on neutral ground, with no formal reasoning.

The PCB on the other hand, has maintained that it would no longer play its home series abroad as security concerns have been addressed with the successful hosting of the Sri Lanka series.

The BCB is expected to take a final decision when the board meets on Sunday.