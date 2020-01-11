Selena Gomez after dating Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, reveals Hollywood's dating scene

Selena Gomez is all over the news lately ever since she dropped her banging new album Rare.

And now, the singer is opening up about the hiatus that she went on for a while where she struggled with her personal life.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1, that was released Friday, the day she dropped Rare, the 27-year-old Look At Her Now crooner was asked about how it was dating in Hollywood.

“If I can be honest, it is so cliché. It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe.”

"You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun. But the problem with that is that you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself,” she continued.

"There's almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together,” she said, adding that: "Or whatever it is. It's like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”

Having dated acclaimed musicians Justin Bieber as well as The Weeknd, Selena had earlier during an interview with Capital FM also lifted the veil off what she seeks in a potential match for herself: "I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.”