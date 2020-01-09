close
Thu Jan 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 9, 2020

Is Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed's wedding on the cards?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 09, 2020

Umiar Jaswal and Sana Javed have become topic of social media discussion after the former  shared a picture of his birthday cake on his Instagram.

As soon as Jaswal revealed that the cake was sent by Sana Javed social media was flooded with reports that the pair's wedding is on the cards.

Jaswal had thanked the actress for the cake and the idea for his next bike.

While wishing the singer on his birthday, Sana Javed told him that she was glad he liked the cake.


In a nutshell it was nothing more than an Instagram comment that became the reason for the rumours mill to start churning.

As the speculations kept doing the rounds on social media, some unconfirmed reports said the pair have denied they are going to marry.


