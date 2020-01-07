Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon left love-struck after Beyonce, Jay-Z’s champagne

Hollywood’s leading ladies, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon found a perfect alternative to water at the Golden Globes on Sunday — courtesy of none other than Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The two divas turned to their respective Instagram handles to give a glimpse to their fans on all that was going down at their table and it looks like The Morning Show ladies were having a ball thanks to the power couple seated next to their table.

Jennifer revealed on her Instagram Stories that after they had run out of water on their table, her Friends costar had turned towards the two music icons seated beside them for some of their special celebratory champagne.

“Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table so naturally she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne,” Jennifer had said.

“When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like,” Reese said with a heart-struck cat emoji.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had arrived at the star-studded ceremony earlier and were spotted standing next to a man, who appeared to be their bodyguard, holding two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne.





