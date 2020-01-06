Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's widow remarries on their wedding anniversary?





Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda Bennington who got engaged to Michael Fredman last year in September, has the tied knot which some claim was on the same date as her first marriage.

The news comes two years after the Numb singer’s suicide back in July 2017.

As it was reported by TMZ that Talinda, 43, has remarried around the New Year Eve at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, in an elegant ceremony, the news stirred up quite some drama on the internet over her choice of date, which was rumoured to be the same one when she tied the knot to Chester in 2005.

However, Talinda opened up about the false rumors floating around and announced that it was not their wedding anniversary date on which she got remarried.

Taking to her Twitter account she said, "With joy and love I want to set something straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O'ahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways.”

The mother of three also opened up about the fake news saying, “My anniversary w/Chester, wasn't my new wedding date. Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that day with anything else.”



Among the many guests, the ceremony was also attended by Talinda’s three children, Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila.