What is Karachi's Winterland' and why are celebrities flocking it?

Karachi-based TV and film stars have lately piqued the curiosity of fans with their Instagram pictures and videos that show a part of Karachi covered in snow.

Those who overlooked the captions carrying the pictures and videos were seen asking about the venue where they too can have the true winter feel.

For those wondering, the actors are sharing their photos from newly inaugurated Winterland inside Pakistan Air Force Museum on Shahra-e-Faisal.

The visitors are experiencing a chilling fun filled time with friends and family at the Winterland at -10 Degrees.

It also offered frozen slides and rides, skid around in bumper cars and ice sculptures.

The visitors have to pay Rs1500 entry fee.























