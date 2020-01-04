Nankana Sahib protest ends after assurance of justice

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Protesters in Nankana Sahib dispersed on Friday evening after a local leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held talks and assured them of justice.

The demonstrators were protesting over police's alleged unjust treatment in a case involving the marriage of a young couple.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the protest was staged by the family and neighbours of a young man who had married a few months ago. The protesters claimed that police had raided the man's house, arresting him and a few others.

However, PTI's local leader, Shahzad Khalid, spoke to the protesters, assuring them that justice would be provided, after which they dispersed.

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah told Geo News that a few locals had protested against the police to release some arrested individuals. He said that the situation in Nankana Sahib was normal.

Terming Nankana Sahib a centre of religious harmony, Shah said there was no better example of peace and religious harmony. The government would not let any external conspiracy succeed in destroying peace, he added.

A wrong impression was being given of a local spat in Nankana Sahib, the minister noted, adding that festivities for Guru Gobind Singh's birthday were going on as usual in the city.

Qadri also claimed that some locals had staged a demonstration for the release of a few arrested people.

The birthday festivities of Guru Gobind Singh in Nankana Sahib were ongoing as per schedule, he added.

Qadri further noted that it was wrong of India to paint an ordinary dispute as a communal clash, noting that Indian media making a mountain out of a molehill was saddening.

New Delhi is trying unsuccessfully to shift attention from the minorities' protest in India, Qadri said.

'Minor incident at a tea-stall'

Shortly afterwards, the Foreign Office said the allegations of desecration and destruction of a holy place in Nankana Sahib were "not only false but also mischievous",

"Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged," the Foreign Office added.

"All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of 'desecration and destruction' and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous," the Foreign Office said, rejecting Indian propaganda attempts.

"The District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are now in custody," the statement read.



"The Government of Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities.

"The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to the minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," it said.