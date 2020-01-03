Ron Howard slams Donald Trump, calls him ‘self-serving, morally bankrupt’

Hollywood director Ron Howard slammed American President Donald Trump, calling him “self-serving, morally bankrupt ego maniac” on Twitter.

Responding to the critics, asking why most Hollywood celebrities have negative views about Trump, the Apollo 13 director opened up, “In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US.”

The 65-year-old filmmaker further responded to the tweets dissing the film industry as "elitists who hate average Americans."

He wrote, "Honestly not what I’ve seen or felt throughout my lifetime from the vast majority of people in the entertainment business. In fact, I gotta say it’s the opposite. Most are not from LA or NY to begin with. Now Trump is both an elite and a reality show star."









