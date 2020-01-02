Who are the most followed Pakistani celebs on Instagram: Find out

Celebrities from the showbiz industry use social media sites to inform their fans about their daily lives, upcoming projects, and what not. The popularity of showbiz stars can be gauged from their social media handles, which have been garnering a huge fan following with each passing day.

Here’s a list of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on Instagram from 2019:

1. Mahira Khan

Bin Roye actress and Pakistan’s leading artist Mahira Khan is Pakistan’s most followed Instagram personality with over 5.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress wasn’t active on Instagram for a long time until now, and achieved this milestone in a short span of time.

2. Aiman Khan



Among the most followed celebrities, Aiman Khan comes on the second. The Ishq Tamasha actress has garnered more than 5.1 million followers on Instagram. The actress has claimed herself that her social handle has helped her a lot in her professional career.

3. Mawra Hocane



Mawra is on third in the list of the most followed Instagram personalities from Pakistan. The Sanam Teri Kasam actress has more than 4.9 million people following her Insta handle. The actress has used her social media to publicize her brand 'UrwaXMawra.'

4. Atif Aslam



Pakistan’s leading singer Atif Aslam bags the fourth rank in the list of most followed Pakistani celebrities. The musician is not as active as his peers on his Instagram handle, but uses it for important announcements and a number of his posts are related to expressing love to his wife, Sara Bharwana.

5. Ayeza Khan



Ayeza Khan, who rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, is getting her followers increased day by day. The actress has currently a following of more than 4.6 million fans. Ayeza makes sure to keep her fans posted about her latest as well as upcoming projects through her social media.

6. Sajal Ali



It can be safely said that Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s couple is the most loved duo of the industry. The actress also enjoys a huge following on Instagram with a whopping 4.5 million netizens following her.



