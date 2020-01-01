If team is given clearance to tour Pakistan, then I will go: Bangladesh head coach

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said that he has no issues touring Pakistan, provided the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agrees to send their national team.

"If the team is given clearance to go, then I will go. If the team isn’t given clearance, then I definitely won’t go," Domingo said in an interview with New Age.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests later in January, however, doubts circulating around the tour came up when BCB President Nazmul Hassan said that certain members of the fraternity expressed their uncertainty to tour.

"I think we can only discuss the matter once the decision is made. We need to discuss with the cricket board and the board will decide what will happen next," he said.

In a bid to meet in the middle, the BCB had suggested to host to the Tests on a neutral ground while agreeing to host the T20Is in Pakistan however, the Pakistan Cricket Board have been adamant to host both formats on home ground, following the successful Sri Lanka series.