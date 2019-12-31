Angelina Jolie and kids to ring in New Year in Ethiopia, Zahara’s birthplace

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie after spending Christmas in Los Angeles to keep her children closer to their father Brad Pitt, has now flown them all the way to Ethiopia.

The 44-year-old Maleficent star flew her kids to Ethiopia to visit her daughter Zahara’s home country where she was adopted back in 2005.

The 14-year-old and her superstar mother also paid a visit to Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde on December 30.

The mother-daughter duo was a sight for sore eyes as they twinned in white dresses. The two were joined by Brangelina’s other daughter Shiloh, 13 as all three met the head of state and shared hugs and warm greetings.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife why the Salt actor made the trip to Ethiopia after 15 years: “Angelina Jolie has taken the kids on a trip to Ethiopia, they left a couple of days ago. It’s where Zahara was born, so it’s important to Angelina that they keep the connection strong.”

“They’ll be doing sightseeing and getting to know more about her beautiful birth country,” the grapevine added.