Sharapova returns to action in Brisbane

PARIS: Former world number one Maria Sharapova will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wild card by organisers, the five-time major winner announced on Monday.
The 32-year-old Russian hasn´t played since a first round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August.
"Hi Brisbane, I have missed you so much and I am so excited to start my season at your tournament and in your city," Sharapova said in a video message on her Instagram account.
"I´m looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of days."
Sharapova has slipped to 133 in the world rankings after a 2019 season plagued by a shoulder injury which limited her to just 15 competitive matches.
She won the Brisbane title in 2015.
This year´s tournament in the Australian city gets underway on Monday.
