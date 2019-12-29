close
Sun Dec 29, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
December 29, 2019

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo fulfills disabled Muslim boy's wish

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 29, 2019

It was a dream come true for Ali Amir when his hero Cristiano Ronaldo came to meet and play football with him.

The Juventus star fulfilled the disabled boy’s wish during his stay in Dubai.

The Portuguese footballer posted a video of the boy hitting the ball with his head towards him.

Ronaldo shared the video on his Instagram account saying that he was truly inspired by Ali Amir.

“It was a pleasure to meet you @ali_amir_happy. A truly inspiration,” he captioned the video.


Over 15 million people have watched the video and thousands others left comments  a few hours after being shared by the footballer.



Latest News

