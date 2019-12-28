close
Sat Dec 28, 2019
December 28, 2019

Opposition slams NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019

Sat, Dec 28, 2019
Leaders from the opposition fiercely opposed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 2019, calling it a  tactic by Prime Minister  Imran Khan to save his aides and himself from accountability.

“The prime minister has given good news to his friends thorough the ordinance that they won’t be troubled anymore by NAB,” said senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Akram Durrani.

The opposition leader said PM Imran has saved his aides and himself using the ordinance. “We don’t want friction between the country’s institutions.” 

“NAB chairman should also inform us whether there is a stay order on Malam Jabba and the Billion Tree Tsunami?” he questioned.

Durrani demanded action be taken against any malpractices in the above mentioned projects. 

“There is neither gas nor electricity in this government’s tenure,” he said.

Minister for Information and Labour Sindh Saeed Ghani agreed with Durrani that the ordinance has benefited PM Imran's aides.

“Laws that affect the common man should have been amended, unfortunately, that did not happen,” he said.

