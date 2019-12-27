Meet Elizabeth Hurley's young 'doppelganger'

English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and her son are taking the Internet by storm with a selfie in which the mom and son duo look identical.

The 54-year-old and her son Damian Hurley, 17, had dressed alike for a Christmas selfie.

Damian posted the picture with the caption that read “happy christmas !!,” while Hurley shared it on Instagram captioning it, “Christmas Walkies.”

Wearing black beanie hats, winter coats, and long wavy brown locks, Elizabeth Hurling and her son look stunning.

Damian, who recently launched his modeling career, has landed a huge ad campaign where he poses alongside Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki and Zhengyang Zhang for the makeup brand.



Damian’s father is American businessman Steve Bing.

