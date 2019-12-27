close
Fri Dec 27, 2019
December 27, 2019

Meet Elizabeth Hurley's young 'doppelganger'

Fri, Dec 27, 2019

English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and her son are taking the Internet by storm with a selfie in which the mom and son duo look identical.

The 54-year-old and her son Damian Hurley, 17, had dressed alike for a Christmas selfie.

Damian posted the picture with the caption that read “happy christmas !!,” while Hurley shared it on Instagram captioning  it, “Christmas Walkies.”

Wearing black beanie hats, winter coats, and long wavy brown locks, Elizabeth Hurling and her son look stunning.

happy christmas !! ️

Damian, who recently launched his modeling career, has landed a huge ad campaign where he poses alongside Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki and Zhengyang Zhang for the makeup brand.

Damian’s father is American businessman Steve Bing. 

