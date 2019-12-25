Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt bury the past, working on a future together?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are rumoured to be looking ahead for a future together, whilst overlooking their personal feuds in the past.



The duo is very often igniting reconciliation rumours every now and then are seen attending each other’s parties while getting cozy to each other too.

It was just recently that Pitt was seen at Aniston’s pre-Christmas party and fans went bonkers over the fact that the two might be planning for a reunion.

Now, a source of Us Weekly said that Aniston and Pitt share a "real bond.”

The insider revealed that the former flames have always "cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together.”

It went on to add that Aniston reportedly likes seeing Pitt as "a dear old friend again."

Another source told the international outlet that the two are getting along well because they have agreed to "bury the past and not analyze what went wrong."

"They’re both looking forward, not back," the grapevine said, adding that earning the The Morning Show star's trust is really hard.

"He’s taken responsibility,” the insider added further, stating that Pitt has tried to amend his past actions.

He allegedly did not realise "the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel," it said.