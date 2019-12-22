close
Sun Dec 22, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2019

Pete Davidson addresses criticism over his romance with supermodel Kaia Gerber

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 22, 2019
Pete Davidson addresses criticism over his romance with supermodel Kaia Gerber

US comedian and cast member on Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson has addressed the criticism he had received on press and social media over his relationship with supermodel Kaia Gerber.

In his surprise appearance during Weekend Update    on Saturday’s new SNL, Pete said, “You get to date a famous woman and everyone is delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat.”

The comedian has been dating former supermodel Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber and had received criticism for using their relationship to his advantage and meeting Hollywood producers.

According to a report by Radar Online, Pete was using Kaia’s fame to boost his own career.

Pete said: “I do not understand why people are so mad about our relationship.”

Before Kaia, Pete was dating Emmy-nominated actress Margaret Qualley.

