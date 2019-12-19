Charlize Theron ‘hurt’ over people using wrong pronouns for her daughter

Charlize Theron expressed hurt recently over people showing disregard for her transgender daughter's pronouns.

The Bombshell actor while talking about raising her seven-year-old daughter, Jackson who is a transgender, in an interview with Pride Source, said: “I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

Talking about the challenges she faces in raising her daughter, she said further: “I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her.”

The actor also said that the wrong pronouns used to refer to her daughter really hurt her.

“I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns… It really hurt her feelings.”

The 44-year-old actor also admitted that she too has made the same mistake: “And also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun.”

She added: “I don't want to be that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back."

The Atomic Blonde star also expressed that she doesn’t really talk about the matter as its Jackson’s call if she wants to talk about it.

She said: "the rest is really private and it's her story.”