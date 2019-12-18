Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt urged to start dating again by Wendy Williams

American television presenter Wendy Williams is undoubtedly speaking for all Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fans after she recently expressed her desire to see them together again.

Almost 15 years after the two parted ways, fans and industry insiders are still waiting for the former flames to get back together and Wendy Williams just proved that when she expressed that to the viewers on her show recently.

“Am I the only one who wants to see Brad Pitt get back with Jennifer Aniston?” she said.

“I want them back together because the reason why is, I feel like they have both grown up. But, Brad was the dumbbell because Brad was already married and he knew what he had to lose,” she further added.

“With this Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie thing, I’ve forgiven him, and whatever she was lacking that Jolie gave him. She can go around saving the whole planet, but at the end of the day, you and Brad did Jen dirty,” she continued.



She then continued to express her joy at their recent meetup at Jennifer’s holiday party where Brad was also amongst the attendees.

“I don’t know what they’re doing, but you know what guys, I like it, I really do,” she said, adding: “What would really stun me is if they walk the red carpet together holding hands. Whether they win or not doesn’t matter to me, they’d style steal the whole carpet. I’d be all over that!”