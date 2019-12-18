close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
Web Desk
December 18, 2019

Justin Bieber amazed by an Indian farmer

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 18, 2019


MUMBAI: An Indian farmer has  become an internet sensation for re-enacting Justin Bieber’s Baby has gone. He also treated people with a dance.

The farmer, who cannot speak English well, starts doing his little song and dance to English numbers.

 The video wen viral on social media , which  features a Karnataka farmer singing Justin Bieber's 2009 chartbuster Baby.

The farmer was busy in  working on a field with his spade as he was interrupted by a man, who recorded him in the video. The farmer left netizens in awe as he requests to  sing Baby in his ultimate style.

he internet, at times, can prove to be an interesting space as we struck gold with a particular video today that will make you smile for sure. 

