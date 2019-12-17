close
Tue Dec 17, 2019
December 17, 2019

Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas as she excitedly jumps at concert

Tue, Dec 17, 2019

Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas as she excitedly jumps at concert: Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas  never fail to prove their love to each other  by always being the biggest support systems for each other.

In the latest circulating video of the 37-year-old Quantico actor, she can be seen turning into a cheerleader for her husband during a Jonas Brothers’ concert.

The video making rounds shows her donning a little black dress and singing and dancing her heart out from the audience as her husband and brothers-in-law Joe and Kevin Jonas enthrall the audience from the stage.

Alongside Priyanka, and excited Sophie Turner was also spotted shaking a leg as her husband Joe Jonas crooned and wowed the audience.

Priyanka recently arrived back in Los Angles after a long trip to New Delhi for her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger where she weaves magic with Rajkummar Rao.

Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays ️ ️ fly fly #anotherflight

