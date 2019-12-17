Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas as she excitedly jumps at concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to prove their love to each other by always being the biggest support systems for each other.



In the latest circulating video of the 37-year-old Quantico actor, she can be seen turning into a cheerleader for her husband during a Jonas Brothers’ concert.

The video making rounds shows her donning a little black dress and singing and dancing her heart out from the audience as her husband and brothers-in-law Joe and Kevin Jonas enthrall the audience from the stage.

Alongside Priyanka, and excited Sophie Turner was also spotted shaking a leg as her husband Joe Jonas crooned and wowed the audience.



Priyanka recently arrived back in Los Angles after a long trip to New Delhi for her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger where she weaves magic with Rajkummar Rao.







