Imran Abbas’s emotional response to his father's passing

One of the worlds most handsome stars and actors Imran Abbas posted a heartfelt message on Instagram recently. His post ended up tugging at the heart strings of many as he grieved the loss of his father.

He wrote, “I lost my father, my strength, my backbone.. I can’t stand up straight at the moment. Thanks for your messages and posts but I won’t be able to reply to them for a while.”



The star continued by saying, “It’s like breathing bricks and with huge lump in my chest with lots of guilt of not giving him time, saying what I shouldn’t have said and not saying what I should have. Looking around for the echoes of his voice which I won’t ever listen again, the touch I’ll never feel again, his face which became a thing of past.”

Imran concluded his post by urging his fans and followers to value their parents more. He emphasized the fact that if they ignore this advice, they might end up with 'regrets and remorse.'

“Please value your parents because there is no one in this whole universe like them.. give them love and time, that’s all they want..otherwise we just left with regrets and remorse.”

Check out his post below



