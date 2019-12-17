Selena Gomez defines what her dream guy should be like

American music sensation Selena Gomez after getting back in the game recently with her new music has taken over the hearts of many and has built herself a colossal lot of admirers.

The 27-year-old Lose You To Love Me singer has now directed her fans and all potential suitors towards the path leading to her heart by revealing what exactly it would take to land a date with her and all that she looks for in her dream boy.

“I like group situations. So, I find that that’s what makes me comfortable, if they’re someone maybe I know of someone I know…I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way,” she told Capital FM in an interview.

“And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it’s pretty hard, but that’s usually the best way,” she further added.

Detailing about her favourite qualities in a man, Selena further said: “I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing.”



She added that she also observes her date’s entourage, adding: “And then I can tell when it’s a good group of guys and they’re cool. I love funny. I don’t like arrogant. I don’t like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous, but really down to earth and cool.”